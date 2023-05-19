Nearly 17 years later, the Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified a body found in the woods in 2006 as Jesus Ruiz of Aumsville.

Known for years as “Big Springs Doe,” Ruiz's remains were found by a hunter in a shallow grave on Oct. 23, 2006 near Big Springs Snow Park, in east Linn County off Highway 22.

Because the man’s body was decomposed, police didn't have a good description of him. At the time, they described him as white, between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, and between 25-45 years old.

The investigation began at about 6:17 p.m. Oct. 23, 2006, when the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of human remains found east of Sweet Home.

Evidence at the scene indicated the remains had been there approximately one year and investigators suspected homicide.

Detectives continued to work with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and DNA was extracted from the remains, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office issued Friday, May 19.

Although the victim’s DNA profile did not exist in any database, samples were sent to Parabon Nanolabs, a private company, for additional analysis to determine the identity of the person, according to the release.

"Parabon Nanolabs was able to find a possible identity by tracing the DNA through ancestry type databases and following possible relatives’ family tree lines," the release says.

That led detectives to a possible identity.

To confirm the identification, detectives contacted Ruiz’s family, who provided DNA comparisons which confirmed the remains found in 2006 were his, according to the news release.

Ruiz’s family said they had not seen or heard from Ruiz since 2005 and thought he had been in Mexico. They never reported him missing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related stories: