It could happen to anyone

The abuse continued for over a year, she said.

Pollard told no one.

“I’m an only child and very close to my parents,” she said. “But I didn’t want them to worry. I wanted them to think everything was OK. And behind my back he was telling them that I didn’t love them. He told them I didn’t want to tell them because I didn’t want to hurt their feelings.”

As the abuse continued, she said she felt like she was silently begging for help, presenting herself to various people hoping they would figure out what was happening.

“We were members of a church,” she said. “I didn’t grow up with it, but it was strong in his background, and I remember it was summertime. It was hot. And I was sitting in this church in a turtleneck to hide the bruises on my neck and arms. Because not going to church wasn’t an option.”

According to Pollard, no one asked her why she was wearing a turtleneck in July. If they had, she said she isn't sure if she would have told the truth at that point.

Role of bystanders