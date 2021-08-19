Indianapolis man sentenced to 25 years for Albany sex crimes

An Indianapolis, Indiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex crimes committed in Albany.

Ronald Clifford Miller, 51, was found guilty of one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and one count of first-degree sexual abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The trial was originally set for four days with a 12-person jury, but the defendant waived his right to have a jury. Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman deliberated and delivered the guilty verdict after the second day of the bench trial.

Delsman sentenced Miller to 25 years in prison Thursday morning for the unlawful sexual penetration charge. Miller was sentenced to a little more than six years for the sexual abuse charge. The state argued for the terms to run consecutively, but the judge decided that sentence would run concurrently with the 25 years.

“I’m proud of the job the judge did in spending time looking at the evidence and making a decision,” prosecutor Keith Stein said.

Defense attorney Arnold Poole could not be reached for comment.

The defendant was fined $200 for each charge and ordered to pay $1,480 in restitution to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Account.