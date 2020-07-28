Hit-and-run suspect identified after crash leaves Corvallis woman in critical condition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Corvallis woman is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run that left another woman in critical condition.

Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, police and paramedics responded to a report of a woman who'd been struck by a vehicle while she was lying in 100 block of Southwest Adams Street, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Corvallis Police Department.

The woman, identified as 54-year-old Laila Rain, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The person whose vehicle hit Rain reportedly left the scene before police could arrive. On Tuesday, after an image of the suspect vehicle taken from surveillance video was posted to the CPD Facebook page, an off-duty Corvallis officer saw it and recognized the vehicle.

Officers were later able to identify the vehicle's owner as 57-year-old Corvallis resident Melissa Gorby, who was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail, the press release said. Gorby is charged with felony failure to perform the duties of a driver, misdemeanor assault and violating probation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash call Officer Makenna Jantzi at 541-766-6924.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

