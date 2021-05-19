 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hillsboro man found guilty of Linn County sex crimes
0 comments
alert

Hillsboro man found guilty of Linn County sex crimes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Morgan

Brandon Morgan

A Hillsboro man was found guilty of three felony sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Brandon Dale Morgan, 45, was found guilty by a jury on two counts of first-degree sodomy of a person under the age of 12 and an additional count of attempted first-degree sexual abuse of the same person. Judge Brendan Kane presided over the trial held at the Linn County Fairgrounds.

Morgan’s sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Neither Morgan’s attorney Tyler Reid, nor prosecutor Ani Yardumian were able to be reached by phone at the time of publishing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News