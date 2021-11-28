 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Highway 34 closed near Philomath

  • 0
police log lights

Highway 34 is closed due to a crash at Decker Road near Philomath, five miles southwest of the intersection with Highway 20.

The Oregon Department of Transportation issued a news release about the closure at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Travelers should take alternate routes and expect delays through the afternoon, according to the news release. Residents also should be be cautious and aware of public safety agencies in the area of the wreck.

The estimated delay at the site of the crash is 2 hours or greater, according to ODOT's website.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News