Harrisburg man arrested for robbing Crawfordsville Market

A Harrisburg man has been arrested following a robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Crawfordsville.

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the agency arrested Keian Troy Hostetler, 18, on Thursday, Nov. 18 at around 1:05 p.m. Hostetler was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Friday afternoon on one count of second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree theft.

The robbery charge and one count of theft stem from an incident that occurred at Crawfordsville Market on Oct. 27. The additional theft charge is related to a different incident. Court documents allege Hostetler stole gas from Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza on Oct. 26.

The news release states that the Linn County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a robbery on Oct. 27 at 6:12 p.m. The caller reported a man wearing camouflage clothing and a camouflage mask had just robbed the store and left.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they couldn’t find anyone who matched the description. According to LCSO, the man passed a note to the store clerk. The note indicated the suspect had a gun. He also raised his waistband, exposing what the clerk perceived to be the butt of a pistol.

The suspect is then said to have demanded money from the cash register and vape pens from behind the counter. The clerk followed the suspect’s demands.

Investigators eventually identified Hostetler as the suspect. The LCSO served a search warrant on Hostetler’s residence in the 23000 block of North Coburg Road in Harrisburg and seized all evidence related to the robbery.

