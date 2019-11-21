It’s in the jury’s hands now.
Attorneys for both sides in the William Hargrove murder trial made their closing arguments in Benton County Circuit Court on Thursday, wrapping up just before 4 p.m.
After receiving their final instructions from Judge Matthew Donohue, the seven-man, five-woman jury decided to go home for the night.
The jurors will begin deliberating at 9 a.m. Friday and keep going until they’ve reached a decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Hargrove, 30, is accused of murdering his fiancée, Anna Repkina, then using her ATM card to withdraw $800 from her bank account. The 27-year-old Russian woman’s body was found at the end of a logging road in the woods outside Alsea on April 17, 2017, killed by a single shotgun blast to the head.
Prosecutors claim Hargrove killed Repkina to please the other woman in his life, Michelle Chavez, 37, who wanted Repkina out of the way.
The defense insists Hargrove is innocent and that it was Chavez who pulled the trigger, murdering her rival so she could have Hargrove for herself.
This story will be updated.