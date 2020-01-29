Getting the flu in prison killed Michael Barton. A lawsuit says prison staff ignored his cries for help.

An Oregon State Penitentiary inmate suffering from mental illness was left to die of pneumonia after staff ignored his requests for medical attention, a lawsuit filed against the state Department of Corrections alleges.

The lawsuit seeks $15 million and was filed by Stephen Brown, the brother of Michael Barton, who died in 2018 while in custody. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 24 in Marion County Circuit Court, accuses the state of negligence, wrongful death, civil rights violations and disability discrimination.

Bryan Dawson, the attorney representing Brown, said that the case could reveal bigger problems in how the Corrections Department handles the spread of influenza.

“We have some understanding that this is a systematic problem,” said Dawson.

According to the complaint, Barton was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, brain injury, hallucinations and other mental health conditions. Because of his conditions, Barton struggled with daily tasks such as turning off the water faucet in his cell or opening his unlocked door, according to the complaint.