Gates man found guilty of child pornography

John DiMalfetto, 39, of Gates has been found guilty of multiple counts of child pornography.

Judge Brendan Kane delivered the ruling Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court following a two-day, no-jury trial.

Kane delayed a verdict on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to consider a 15-page request by defense attorney Zachary Stern to acquit his client.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Ultimately, DiMalfetto was found not guilty of two counts of attempting to commit a Class A felony and one instance of luring a minor. He was, however, convicted for six counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and three instances of luring a minor.

Court paperwork indicate that DiMalfetto engaged with multiple minors over messaging apps between March and April of 2020, convincing them to send him obscene photos and recordings.

“I have no faith that no therapist, no rehabilitation program, nothing, will ever change him,” the mother of a victim told the court on Wednesday. “He needs to be put away for as long as possible to ensure that he will never prey on these young girls ever again.”

DiMalfetto’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8 at Linn County Courthouse.

Related stories: