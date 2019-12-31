FTA case against Partin dropped

Alanna Partin scored a victory in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday when Judge Joan Demarest dismissed a felony charge of failure to appear against her.

Partin, a 39-year-old Sweet Home resident who has a history of defiant behavior in court and frequently acts as her own attorney, was criminally charged after she skipped a June 4 trial readiness hearing in another case before Judge Locke Williams. In that case, she is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and several other counts stemming from a November 2018 traffic stop in downtown Corvallis.

The Benton County District Attorney’s Office argued that failing to attend that hearing was a violation of Partin’s pretrial release agreement, which states in part: “I do hereby agree that I will appear at all times and places as ordered by the court.”

On Tuesday, Partin was in court for a daylong trial on the felony failure to appear charge (known as an FTA for short) before a 12-person jury. Instead, the case was thrown out after a hearing that lasted all of seven minutes.

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan asked Demarest, “with apologies to the court,” to dismiss the charge based on fresh case law brought to his attention just before the start of trial by Partin’s defense attorney, Thomas Hill.