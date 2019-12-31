FTA case against Partin dropped

Alanna Partin scored a victory in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday when Judge Joan Demarest dismissed a felony charge of failure to appear against her.
Partin, a 39-year-old Sweet Home resident who has a history of defiant behavior in court and frequently acts as her own attorney, was criminally charged after she skipped a June 4 trial readiness hearing in another case before Judge Locke Williams. In that case, she is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and several other counts stemming from a November 2018 traffic stop in downtown Corvallis.
The Benton County District Attorney’s Office argued that failing to attend that hearing was a violation of Partin’s pretrial release agreement, which states in part: “I do hereby agree that I will appear at all times and places as ordered by the court.”
On Tuesday, Partin was in court for a daylong trial on the felony failure to appear charge (known as an FTA for short) before a 12-person jury. Instead, the case was thrown out after a hearing that lasted all of seven minutes.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan asked Demarest, “with apologies to the court,” to dismiss the charge based on fresh case law brought to his attention just before the start of trial by Partin’s defense attorney, Thomas Hill.
Hill had cited an October ruling by the Oregon Court of Appeals, which held that criminal defendants don’t always have to appear in court personally, provided they are represented by a lawyer. At the June 4 hearing, Partin was represented by Clark Willes.
“For felony crimes, the personal appearance of a defendant is statutorily required only at certain critical stages – arraignment, entry of plea, trial, and sentencing,” Justice Bronson James wrote in the appeals court’s majority opinion.
After agreeing to dismiss the FTA charge, Demarest congratulated Partin on her decision to have legal counsel present at Tuesday’s trial and scheduled her next appearance in the firearms case for Jan. 30.
The judge also gave Partin clear instructions from the bench regarding all her future court dates: “I am requiring that you personally appear, Alanna Partin, unless you are excused.”
On top of the Benton County case, Partin has a half-dozen cases pending against her in Linn County Circuit Court, including multiple counts of failure to appear. It wasn’t immediately clear on Tuesday how those cases might be impacted by the Court of Appeals decision.
In an interview after the hearing, Hill said that would depend on how the release agreements in those cases are worded.
“It could have the same or similar impact,” Hill said. “If Linn County’s currently using the same language we are (in Benton County), it’s inadequate because it doesn’t have that word ‘personally’ in there.”
Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said his office is scrambling to review all of its pending FTA cases. That includes listening to recorded court proceedings to check for oral instructions by judges to defendants.
“To the extent where we have FTAs that don’t meet that standard of having that express statement, we’re going to have to dismiss,” Haroldson said.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, but the Court of Appeals ruling is sure to have impacts in other parts of the state.
Kyle Krohn, deputy public defender in the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services and one of two attorneys for the appellant in the precedent-setting Court of Appeals case, said he’s only heard of two or three FTA cases being dismissed since the court’s October ruling, but he expects there will be others.
“There are some counties that are affected and some that aren’t, just based on the language they’re using” in pretrial release agreements, Krohn said. On the other hand, he added, it shouldn’t be difficult to change court procedures to eliminate the problem in future cases.
“As far as future compliance, it’s an easy fix to make,” he said. “All they have to do is make sure the release agreements specify a personal appearance.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.