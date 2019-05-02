The former executive director of the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce appeared in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday morning and admitted to illegally using the organization’s credit cards at local liquor stores, a hair salon and online to purchase a toddler chair for a relative.
Katrina Crabtree, 60, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, a misdemeanor.
She was sentenced to one year of probation on each count, as well as a total of 10 days community service.
Two charges, first-degree theft and felony fraudulent use of a credit card, were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Crabtree also must pay the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce $2,500 in restitution.
Former chamber president Bill Matthews told Judge David Delsman that the true scope of Crabtree’s illegal activity and the financial damage she caused to the organization will never be known.
“The amount Katrina was charged with looks like a fraction of what is missing,” Matthews said.
To cover up her crimes, Crabtree deleted and destroyed electronic and hard copies of financial data, correspondence and organization records, Matthews added.
He said that she also reported false data to the chamber during her tenure, as well, and hid that the organization was over $100,000 in debt with creditors demanding immediate action.
Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce volunteers spent hundreds of hours trying to rebuild the records.
The chamber also lost its nonprofit status, had to pay back taxes, and was forced to sell its building at a discounted rate due to Crabtree’s activities, Matthews said. The group continues to operate out of the building it once owned, however.
The organization also suffered an immeasurable cost in community goodwill, Matthews said.
“It will take years for the chamber to regain our once proud reputation,” he added.
Crabtree declined comment during the hearing.
She was the executive director of the chamber from May 2015 to March 2017, and was the primary bookkeeper for the organization.
The chamber noticed financial irregularities and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case, arresting Crabtree in May 2018.