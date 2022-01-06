Fire near Sweet Home destroys house

A fire destroyed a house on Highway 228, just west of Sweet Home on Thursday morning, Jan. 6, according to a news release from the Sweet Home Fire District. The house was unoccupied.

A passerby initially reported the fire at around 3:43 a.m. after noticing flames coming from the second-story of the structure. A first-alarm assignment was issued for fire crews.

The Sweet Home Fire District responded with one engine, one ambulance, two water tenders, a ladder truck and three chief officers, according to the news release.

The first unit arrived on scene at around 3:54 a.m. At this time, the house was reportedly “heavily-involved with flames 10 to 12 feet above the roof and venting out of the windows,” according to the release.

The unit requested a second-alarm assignment. This led to an additional water tender, a pumper tender, a chief officer from Lebanon Fire, a water tender from Brownsville and a water tender and chief officer from Mohawk Valley Fire to be called in.

An occupant of the property arrived at the scene and notified officials the structure was vacant. He told them he had been in the house 1 1/2 hours earlier using the wood stove, the Fire District reported.

The structure’s instability paired with the heavy fire resulted in personnel fighting the flames from the exterior of the building. A ladder truck was utilized and was successful. The news release notes the role mutual aid played in maintaining an adequate water supply in an area that did not have a hydrant.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. However, according to the Sweet Home Fire District, the cause is believed to be a failure of the chimney lining and a buildup of creosote which led to a chimney fire that spread to the building.