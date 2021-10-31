Father of girl killed in Corvallis crosswalk crash files lawsuit against City, State

Following the accident, the Oregon DOJ conducted an investigation to see if Eschwey could be charged with manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide. The investigation determined that there was insufficient evidence to file those charges against Eschwey.

The collision

The initial complaint filed by Rhianna Daniel’s estate said Eschwey was driving at around 45 mph, but a video assessment by Corvallis police Detective Ty Volin estimated Eschwey’s speed at 32-33 mph in the 25 mph speed zone.

Daniel was rushed to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis after the crash where she died of her injuries the next day.

Wise added it is still early in the case. Following depositions, the parties can either settle or go to trial. Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams has been assigned to the case.

The lawsuit is asking for $95,329.03 in medical and related billing along with $9 million in non-economic losses.

“You tell me how much a young girl’s life is worth,” said Michael Wise, the attorney for Rhianna’s estate. “We have to prove the value of someone’s life, which is quite hard when someone is a minor.”