Ronald Dennis Rogers' family is spreading his remains in the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon coast on Saturday, April 29.

Rogers, 61 of Scio, died a little more than a year ago, but his ashes have remained in a red box with his family, awaiting the end of a lengthy court process to bring justice to the man who caused his death.

Justice was served Friday morning, April 28 when Linn County Circuit Court Judge Thomas McHill sentenced Edward Gordon Miller, 59, to a little more than eight years in prison for his role in Rogers' death.

The crash and investigation

On April 16, 2022, Miller was driving eastbound on Jefferson-Scio Drive in a Subaru Forester when he crossed over into the westbound lane and hit head-on a Toyota Tercel driven by Rogers. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was initially charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. According to prosecutor Ryan Lucke, Miller’s blood alcohol content was 0.32 when tested at the hospital following the crash.

When deputies interviewed Miller at the hospital, he reportedly denied having any alcohol during the day and did not remember any details of the crash. Lucke said Miller allegedly appeared relaxed and had an odd demeanor.

According to a probable cause affidavit for the case, Miller told deputies he had two previous DUII convictions from 2011 and had completed victim impact panels before.

Miller was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on April 20, 2022. Misty Rogers, Ronald Rogers' daughter, appeared in court that day, holding her father’s remains. She had made the trip from California.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I’m going through right now,” she told the judge at the time.

Sentencing

More than a year later, Misty Rogers appeared in court again, holding her father’s remains in the same red box.

Other family members and friends sat on one side of the court room Friday morning while Miller’s family members sat on the other side, behind their loved one.

Misty Rogers said God has already forgiven Miller, and she hopes that one day she can too. She said she felt bad for Miller’s family, who is also suffering.

“We all have to live with the consequences of his actions,” she told McHill.

Misty Rogers said her father was a simple, humble man who always wanted to help others. She said based on police reports, she did not feel like Miller was remorseful of his actions, but she hopes he will reconsider while he’s in prison.

“I know it’s a manslaughter, but in my eyes, he murdered my father,” she said.

Ronald Rogers' best friend, Mike Nollen, also gave a statement to the court, expressing frustration at the lengthy court process. Nollen also hopes Miller feels remorse.

“I hope everyday he’s confined, he thinks about Ron Rogers,” he said.

Defense attorney Randall Snow took some responsibility for the drawn out nature of the case. He said his client was in court Friday to take “ultimate and complete responsibility” for his actions that night.

It took a lot of work, Snow said, on both sides' part to hammer out the plea agreement. Those negotiations led Miller to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter as well as one count of DUII. Additionally, Miller’s driver’s license is revoked for life.

McHill followed the agreement and sentenced Miller to 100 months in prison. A typical sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 75 months in prison, but the parties agreed on an enhanced sentence.

“You still have an opportunity to make something of your life,” McHill told Miller. “Remember why you’re there.”

Moving forward

The two families in attendance, though on opposite sides, extended a hand to the other. They offered support and well wishes following sentencing.

For now, the Rogers family will be putting Ronald Rogers to rest at a place he loved, as they spread his ashes in the ocean.

Although Misty Rogers lives in California, she didn’t want her father’s remains to be there.

“He loved Oregon,” she said. “I couldn’t take him away from that.”

