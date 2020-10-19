Fall Creek man sentenced to seven years for Linn County sex crimes

A Fall Creek man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for three sex crimes last week in Linn County Circuit Court.

Zebulon Jedidah Gilbert, 32, had pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sodomy and two counts of third-degree rape in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 29. His sentencing hearing was on Thursday.

The crimes occurred in 2012 and two girls under the age of 16 were the victims, according to court paperwork.

A grand jury indicted Gilbert in October 2019 after an investigation by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and he was arraigned in November. Gilbert was initially charged with first-degree sodomy, but pleaded to the lesser crime. Counts of first-degree rape, and three other counts of third-degree sex abuse were dismissed at sentencing per terms of the plea deal.

Gilbert avoided a potentially far longer prison sentence.

A case where he was charged with four counts of first-degree rape in Lane County, involving the same victims, was dismissed on Monday as a result of the Linn County negotiated settlement.