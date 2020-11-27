Eugene man arrested for allegedly choking woman, banging her head against concrete

A Eugene man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly assaulting a woman he's previously committed domestic abuse against.

Joshua Channing Craske, 31, is accused of repeatedly banging the woman's head against concrete and choking her on Tuesday.

He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation, attempted second-degree assault and menacing.

Craske was arraigned Friday in Benton County Circuit Court on second-degree assault and strangulation charges, pleading not guilty to both. His indictment said the attacks constituted domestic violence.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense, punishable by a mandatory minimum of five years and 10 months in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, Craske was sentenced in August to 15 days in jail and three years' probation after being convicted of harassment constituting domestic violence against the same woman. He was ordered to have no contact with her.

Craske is being held on $15,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.