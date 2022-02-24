Crash near Philomath leaves one dead

A California man died in a single-vehicle crash on Fern Road, south of Philomath on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

According to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Mathew Aleksander Jardini, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. BCSO was dispatched to the crash around 7:08 a.m.

The Benton County Crash Team determined Jardini was driving his 2000 Chevy Astro Van west on Fern Road when he failed to negotiate a corner and crashed head-on into a tree.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office notified Jardini’s family Wednesday afternoon, according to the news release.

The Philomath Police Department and Philomath Fire & Rescue assisted the crash team.

Those with any additional information about the crash should contact Benton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-0139.