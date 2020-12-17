Couple facing drug charges after investigation into Alsea woman suspected of dealing

An Alsea couple was arraigned on multiple felonies this week after law enforcement found them to be in possession of drugs and packaging equipment close to a school and their small children.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Amy Marie Ankarberg, 33, since getting a tip that she transports and sells drugs, and law enforcement noted in a probable cause affidavit that she recently had “strange travel patterns,” including stays at nearby hotels and numerous visits to local homes despite being a county resident.

On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., after following in an unmarked vehicle, deputies pulled Ankarberg over for a traffic violation. They found a glass pipe in her purse, over $1,000 cash, scales, plastic baggies, pill capsules, glass beakers with meth residue, at least four grams of meth in a bag, and medicine bottles with the labels torn off, according to the affidavit.

Ankarberg was arrested that night and arraigned in Benton County Court on Wednesday. She pleaded not guilty to: felony unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of felonious tampering with drug records and felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.