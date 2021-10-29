Corvallis police investigating assault, may involve OSU students

The Corvallis Police Department is investigating an assault that took place in the 700 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard early Sunday morning, Oct. 24, and may involve Oregon State University students.

According to CPD Lt. Ryan Eaton, detectives are still investigating the case. Eaton said when CPD is able to release more information regarding the incident, it will do so in a news release.

OSU posted a tweet Thursday evening that seems to acknowledge the incident and investigation.

“OSU takes seriously reports of violence against a Corvallis community member and condemns violence of any kind,” the tweet says. “We will assist (the) CPD investigation and confirm any student engagement.”

OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said that any specific questions relating to the incident should be directed to CPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

