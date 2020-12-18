Corvallis pedophile sentenced to more than 38 years for abusing infant

A Corvallis man who repeatedly raped and produced pornographic material with an infant was sentenced to over 38 years in prison on Friday.
On Jan. 30, 2019, a Edd Sterling Lahar was reported to police for having inappropriate images on his phone involving a baby and Lahar in the nude, according to a probable cause affidavit. After requesting a visit from Child Protective Services and ordering a search warrant on Lahar’s home, police seized numerous computers and phones from the residence on Jan. 31.
During a search of the devices, the affidavit continued, police found over 100 images of Lahar sexually abusing the infant, beginning when the infant was less than 2 months old and spanning from June 2018 to January 2019. All of the media had been deleted, but was still accessible by police.
The then-30-year-old was arrested on Jan. 31 on over 100 charges of sexual abuse-related crimes. In Benton County Circuit Court the following day, Lahar was arraigned on 25 charges including: three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of first-degree sodomy, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and seven counts of first-degree encouragment of child sexual abuse.
On Feb. 19, 2019, a grand jury indictment added nine charges: eight counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
Lahar initially pleaded not guilty to each count. On April 6, Lahar amended his plea, professing guilt to 29 of the charges. According to Lahar’s attorney, Laura Fine, the defense sought no more than 30 years of prison time.
In Lahar’s sentencing hearing on Friday morning, he was convicted by Judge Locke Williams on all counts but the first-degree encouragments of child sexual abuse.
Lahar was sentenced to 150 months in prison for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, to be served consecutively with 300 months for one count of rape and 16 months for one count of second-degree encouragement of child sexual abuse. This totals 466 months, which is just shy of 39 years. All other sentences will be served concurrently.
Upon release, he will be on post-prison supervision for the remainder of his life.
“The Benton County District Attorney’s office places a high priority on the protection of children and community safety,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko in an email to the Gazette-Times. “These crimes were some of the most serious and heinous offenses against a very vulnerable child. Our office will continue to seek justice through the truth, to protect victims and hold defendant’s accountable for their crimes.”
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
