Corvallis pedophile sentenced to more than 38 years for abusing infant

Lahar initially pleaded not guilty to each count. On April 6, Lahar amended his plea, professing guilt to 29 of the charges. According to Lahar’s attorney, Laura Fine, the defense sought no more than 30 years of prison time.

In Lahar’s sentencing hearing on Friday morning, he was convicted by Judge Locke Williams on all counts but the first-degree encouragments of child sexual abuse.

Lahar was sentenced to 150 months in prison for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, to be served consecutively with 300 months for one count of rape and 16 months for one count of second-degree encouragement of child sexual abuse. This totals 466 months, which is just shy of 39 years. All other sentences will be served concurrently.

Upon release, he will be on post-prison supervision for the remainder of his life.

“The Benton County District Attorney’s office places a high priority on the protection of children and community safety,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko in an email to the Gazette-Times. “These crimes were some of the most serious and heinous offenses against a very vulnerable child. Our office will continue to seek justice through the truth, to protect victims and hold defendant’s accountable for their crimes.”

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

