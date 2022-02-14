Corvallis names its next fire chief

Ben Janes has been appointed as the Corvallis Fire Department Fire Chief, according to a news release from City of Corvallis.

City Manager Mark Shepard made the announcement following a three-month transition period where Janes served as interim fire chief. He was appointed as interim fire chief after former Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy resigned in October 2021. McCarthy left the department for personal reasons, according to Shepard.

Janes is a 20-year veteran of CFD. He was born and raised in Corvallis and graduated from Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University. He started as a volunteer firefighter with Corvallis Fire in 2001 and worked his ways up through the ranks.

“Chief Janes brings a wealth of knowledge and a thorough understanding of the Fire Department’s operations and strategic vision,” Shepard said in the news release. “In addition, he is a respected leader who will work hard to develop the next generation of firefighters and professional staff at the Department.”

During the last two decades, Janes has served as a fire prevention assistant, firefighter, lieutenant and battalion chief. In 2020, he was named deputy fire chief.

“It is both humbling and exciting to be leading the Corvallis Fire Department into the future,” Janes said in the news release. “CFD continues to be committed to serving the community and carrying out the department’s mission of protecting life, property, and the environment of the communities we serve with professionalism, integrity, and compassion.”