A Corvallis man is dead after drowning in the Calapooia River in attempts to flee deputies, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Elijah Lyle Robb, 43, died Wednesday, March 29 after he allegedly tried to swim across the river to escape Linn County deputies who suspected of him of stealing a vehicle.

A stolen truck

On Wednesday at around 3:53 p.m., a caller reported to dispatch that they had found a friend’s stolen pickup truck. The truck had been stolen from a farm in Corvallis several days before, according to LCSO.

The caller and other citizens with them followed Robb in the stolen vehicle and provided law enforcement with updated information on the 2015 Ford F550 flatbed’s location.

Deputies found the truck in the area of Wirth Road in Tangent, the news release said. Robb drove it into a grass field as two citizens in pickup trucks followed. Robb reportedly crashed the truck into an embankment against a tree near the Calapooia River before fleeing on foot, running through thick brush and jumping into the water.

Robb attempted to swim across the strong current, according to LCSO, as deputies tried to locate him. Witnesses allegedly saw Robb swim back to the bank and where he hid in the brush. The news release said deputies had to cut and climb through more than 100 yards of brush to get to the bank of the river.

The sheriff’s office used drones to try to find Robb, and eventually saw some clothing in the water. However, deputies could not get to the clothing so they called in the agency’s water rescue team. When deputies finally made it to the bank near where the clothing was spotted, they saw Robb immobile, floating face down.

The water rescue team confirmed Robb was dead and removed him from the river, the news release said.

Other suspects

Deputies found a 2005 Ford Focus — which witnesses said was associated with the stolen truck — near the scene. Investigators learned that Albany residents Vanessa Morton, 38, Jesse Michael-Corona, 20, William Connell, 43, and Angie Nisly, 37, had all allegedly been with Robb earlier in the day committing multiple burglaries in the area.

Law enforcement recovered large amounts of jewelry and multiple electronic devices which had been reported stolen from the burglaries, according to LCSO.

Michael-Corona was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree burglary, and Nisly was arrested on outstanding warrants, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are likely. According to the Linn County Jail website, Connell has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is lodged in the Linn County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Connelly at 541-967-3950.

Multiple citizens, the Albany Police Department, the Albany Fire Department, the Linn County Road Department and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted LCSO.

A history of crime

Robb had a lengthy list of convictions, including an open case in Linn County with alleged charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and obliteration or change of identification number of firearms.

He allegedly stole a 2010 Hyundai Accent on or around Feb. 2.

Robb had felony convictions in Linn County starting back as early as 2000. Over the last two decades, he racked up multiple sentences for burglary and unauthorized use of vehicle charges.

According to previous Mid-Valley Media reporting, this long stretch of crimes got the attention of Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny when former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted Robb’s prison sentence in 2021.

At the time, Marteeny said Robb had “been steadily victimizing this county since 2000.” According to previous reporting, Marteeny said Robb’s sentence that was commuted was for a string of 10 home invasion burglaries.

“His continued criminal activity indicates he did not learn,” Marteeny said in 2021. “He is a grave danger to our community, and our multitude of victims deserve the peace of mind of knowing that the sentence intended by the court will be carried out.”