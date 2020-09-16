Corvallis man convicted for 2014 rape gets sentence chopped after non-unanimous jury correction

In July, the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled that Perez-Cardenas' conviction was in error and sent the case back to the Benton County Circuit Court.

On Wednesday, the now-41-year-old Perez-Cardenas accepted a plea deal in which he pleaded no contest to one count of attempted rape. All other charges in the case were dismissed.

Judge Joan Demarest handed down a 68-month sentence with credit for time served since his initial arrest on Dec. 24, 2014.

That was roughly 68 months ago.

As of Wednesday evening, Perez-Cardenas' new release date was still being calculated by the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Perez-Cardenas will also have to submit to 10 years of post-prison supervision, minus the five years and eight months he has already served.

Prosecuting attorney Jay Hughes said in Perez-Cardenas’ virtual plea and sentencing hearing that the turn of events is disappointing. Perez-Cardenas’ attorney, Clark Willes, said his client is ready to move forward. Perez-Cardenas, speaking through a Spanish interpreter, thanked the court for “giving me another opportunity and for giving me my freedom.”

The mother of one of the victims told the court that this is not the justice her daughter deserves.

“He’s the scummest of scum of the earth,” she said. “What he can do and what he’s done in the past frightens me. I hope that he can live with himself because my daughter has to live with what he did for the rest of her life while he gets to have freedom.”

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091 and nia.tariq@lee.net.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.