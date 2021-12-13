Corvallis man charged with arson for pop-up camper fire

A Corvallis man has been charged with first-degree arson and second-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to a pop-up camper on Sunday, according to court and police documents.

Arrested by the Corvallis Police Department, Jason Ward Seals, 33, was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. Judge Joan Demarest set his bail at $20,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 6.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Dede’s Deli, 1786 NW Ninth St., according to Corvallis Police Department logs.

An officer used video footage from multiple businesses, a lighter found on Seals and the clothes Seals was wearing when he was contacted a few hours later to establish probable cause for the arrest, police logs state.