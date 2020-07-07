You are the owner of this article.
Corvallis man arrested after allegedly kicking a puppy to death
Corvallis man arrested after allegedly kicking a puppy to death

JEONG, JUNHYEOK

Jeong

 Benton County Jail

A 25-year-old Corvallis man is accused of killing a 5-month-old dachshund on Monday evening.

Corvallis police officers responded to a report of a dog being killed at an apartment at 209 NE Conifer Blvd. According to the Corvallis Police Department, Junhyeok Jeong became angry with the dog and kicked it, causing it to strike a wall or door.

After Jeong told his wife what happened, police said, she then called CPD. The long-haired dachshund was found unresponsive when help arrived and, despite an officer performing CPR on the puppy, it later died.

Jeong was arraigned Tuesday before Benton County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Donohue on two felony first-degree aggravated animal abuse charges and two misdemeanor first-degree animal abuse charges. He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution in his case is led by Deputy District Attorney Jake Kamins, who is based in Benton County but handles animal abuse trials throughout the state.

Jeong's next appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

