Corvallis man allegedly affiliated with white supremacy group charged in 2018 Washington hate crime

A Corvallis man was one of four suspects indicted in connection with the 2018 beating of a Black man and two others at a Washington bar.

Daniel Delbert Dorson, 24, is accused of aiding and abetting three other suspects after allegedly punching, kicking and making derogatory comments toward a Black man who was working as a DJ at the Rec Room Bar and Grill in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018.

Also charged were 38-year-old Eugene resident Randy Smith, 44-year-old Jason Desimas of Tacoma, Washington, and 43-year-old Jason Stanley of Boise, Idaho. Each of the defendants is charged with three counts of hate crimes for also allegedly assaulting two non-Black men in the process of the DJ’s assault.

According to reporting by the Seattle Times, the DJ, although not providing his name for fear of retaliation, said the beating started after he didn’t immediately start playing heavy metal music after being asked by one of the patrons. The men proceeded to begin the alleged assault, the DJ said, calling him the N-word and threatening his life.