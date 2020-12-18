Corvallis man allegedly affiliated with white supremacy group charged in 2018 Washington hate crime

A Corvallis man was one of four suspects indicted in connection with the 2018 beating of a Black man and two others at a Washington bar.
Daniel Delbert Dorson, 24, is accused of aiding and abetting three other suspects after allegedly punching, kicking and making derogatory comments toward a Black man who was working as a DJ at the Rec Room Bar and Grill in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018.
Also charged were 38-year-old Eugene resident Randy Smith, 44-year-old Jason Desimas of Tacoma, Washington, and 43-year-old Jason Stanley of Boise, Idaho. Each of the defendants is charged with three counts of hate crimes for also allegedly assaulting two non-Black men in the process of the DJ’s assault.
According to reporting by the Seattle Times, the DJ, although not providing his name for fear of retaliation, said the beating started after he didn’t immediately start playing heavy metal music after being asked by one of the patrons. The men proceeded to begin the alleged assault, the DJ said, calling him the N-word and threatening his life.
Dorson was one of nine people initially arrested the night of the brawl by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for malicious harassment. According to the Seattle Times, one of the men initially arrested, though not named in Friday’s indictment, had previously been seen on the side of white supremacists at the infamous 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The alleged attacks happened just hours after the conviction of James Alex Fields, who ran down a group of protesters with a car, killing a woman, at the Unite the Right rally.
The Sheriff's Office believed all of the suspects to have been in town for Martyr's Day. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate group activity, the day commemorates Robert Jay Mathews, a white supremacist and leader of the domestic terrorist group The Order, who died in a Dec. 8, 1984, shootout with FBI agents on Washington's Whidbey Island.
An arrest warrant for Dorson was issued on Wednesday. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance virtually on Friday at 3 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mustafa Kasubhai in Eugene.
In a motion for Dorson’s detention, Eugene U.S. District Court prosecutor William McLaren described Dorson as “a ‘patched member’ of a violent white supremacist organization," known as Crew 38, and that Dorson was seen on video surveillance striking the victims numerous times.
According to the document, Dorson was wearing a jacket with patches associated with Crew 38 at the time of his arrest. The number 38, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Hate Symbols Database, is a substitute for the initials CH, which stand for crossed hammers — a reference to the logo of the Hammerskins, a historically violent and racist organization. The database considers Crew 38 a “support group” of the Hammerskins.
“Patches like those on Dorson’s jacket, and the jacket itself, are items disseminated only to affiliated members of the organization,” the motion continues.
The four defendants also face one count each of making false statements to federal investigators.
Last December, an FBI agent interviewed Dorson about the purpose of his December 2018 trip to Washington, during which Dorson allegedly lied about his affiliation with Crew 38 as well as the jacket and patches he was wearing during his arrest.
In other interviews with the FBI, according to the indictment, Smith was alleged to have lied about why his knuckles were bloodied after his arrest, Desimas about himself and others using racial slurs during the alleged assaults, and Stanley about his location on Dec. 8.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
