Corvallis man accused of Albany sex crimes

Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A Corvallis man was accused in Linn County Circuit Court of sex crimes that reportedly occurred nearly a decade ago.

Glenn John Hallas, 55, was charged during a hearing on Monday with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and another sex crime.

The crimes allegedly occurred between October 2010 and October 2012. The victim was a girl who was under the age of 12 at the time and she knew Hallas.