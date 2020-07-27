Cool off with caution: Rivers still swifter, colder than normal

“The big safety tip that our guys emphasize more than anything out on the water is to wear a life jacket, no matter how strong of a swimmer you are. Most of the drownings we respond to could have been prevented with a life jacket,” said Marion County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Landers. Robbins and Duncan also urged residents to use personal flotation devices.

Robbins said the Santiam River still should be avoided between Greens Bridge and the Jefferson boat ramp, as it remains thick with debris such as downed trees that can pose hazards. “The current can be dangerous in other spots of the river,” she added.

Duncan and Landers said that there has been a surge of activity this summer at outdoor spots.

“We have noticed a large increase, even during the week. I’m sure it’s because people can’t go anywhere else,” Duncan said. “There’s definitely been increased activity at campgrounds and lakes. … Our marine patrol is reporting that there are a lot more people on Foster and Green Peter than normal.”

The Quartzville area also is seeing more people, she added.