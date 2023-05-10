It’s been more than two years since Richard Anderson, 41 died at the hands of Phillip Henry Gurule Jr., 61.

It was a “senseless killing,” according to prosecutor Ryan Lucke.

Members of Anderson’s family sat inside a courtroom of the Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, May 10, facing the man that killed their loved one and awaiting justice.

Gurule was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison following a first-degree manslaughter conviction.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, multiple members of Anderson’s family spoke to the court, and prosecutors read written statements from other family members.

“Every day I tell my 4-year-old there’s no such things as monsters, but we know that’s not true,” one of Anderson’s sister told the court.

This wasn’t Gurule’s first murder conviction. According to court records, Gurule was convicted of murder in Multnomah County in 1988. He was convicted of solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a separate 1988 case.

Prosecutors said the Oregon Board of Parole let Gurule back into society, which gave him the opportunity to kill Anderson.

The murder

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Lucke laid out the events leading up to Anderson’s death.

Anderson knew Gurule through a mutual friend. There were tensions and miscommunications among the group in the days leading up to Anderson’s death.

On Dec. 5, 2020, Gurule drove with Anderson toward Densmore Road near Jefferson where he shot Anderson multiple times, Lucke said. Gurule left Anderson for dead and drove away.

One of Anderson’s sons said he was just 15 years old when his father was killed. He remembers his mom's reaction upon learning the news; she let out a scream Anderson’s son had never heard before, he said.

Now, Anderson won’t see his son graduate high school next month.

“He loved his kids more than anything,” Anderson’s son said.

Arrest and court appearances

Police located Gurule in Portland on Dec. 18, 2020, and found ammunition that matched that which killed Anderson — as well as Anderson’s wallet, a probable cause affidavit in the case said.

He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Dec. 21, 2020 on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Gurule has been in custody at the Linn County Jail ever since his arrest.

The case was scheduled to go to trial this week, but the prosecution, Lucke and Lindy Brownback, came to a plea agreement with defense attorney Richard Wolf.

Last week, Gurule pleaded no contest to one count of the less serious charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Anderson’s mom told the court she had to decide whether or not to accept the plea deal, knowing that it was not a murder charge. She asked Judge Michael Wynhausen to impose the maximum prison sentence.

According to Lucke, the plea deal came about during trial preparations. The state was at risk of losing the vast majority of its evidence and prosecutors wanted to ensure a homicide conviction.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Violence has been a part of his life for the bulk of his life,” Lucke said about Gurule.

Sentencing

Through their statements to the court, Anderson’s loved ones painted a picture of a brokenhearted family. They spoke about how their lives have changed in the last two years.

“It has instilled fear and hatred in my heart,” Anderson’s youngest sister said of her brother’s death. She added that her mental health, job performance and more has suffered.

Wynhausen said the family member statements demonstrated the impact one murder can have on multiple people. He said he has presided over multiple homicide cases and often considers the magnitude of what it means to take someone else’s life.

Wynhausen sentenced Gurule to the plea agreement’s recommendation of 121 months in prison, although he said the crime was deserving of a longer sentence.

“I look at this record, and I see a person who by nature is violent,” Wynhausen said.

He noted multiple assaults and other violent crimes on Gurule’s record from numerous states. Wynhausen added that he does not believe Gurule should have ever been released on parole, and he hopes his parole will be permanently revoked.

He also said he hopes Gurule dies in prison.

“It is my hope that Mr. Gurule will never see the light again outside of prison walls,” Wynhausen said.