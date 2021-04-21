Cheever found guilty of 2018 Tangent murder

A jury found a Linn County man guilty of murder in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Chad Cheever, 47, was found guilty of murder by abuse in the September 2018 death of his relative Don Whisenhunt, 60. Cheever, the nephew of Whisenhunt’s ex-wife, was living with Whisenhunt in Tangent at the time. Cheever was also found guilty of second-degree assault. The jury was unanimous in both findings.

Cheever is slated to be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. by Judge Thomas McHill, who also presided over the trial. The state is seeking a life sentence based on Cheever’s criminal history, which includes felony assault and robbery.

The trial began April 14 and final arguments were made Tuesday. The jury reached the verdict in just under three hours Wednesday.

Neither defense attorney Donald Scales nor prosecutors Julia Baker and Alex Olenick could be reached for comment prior to publishing.

Cheever’s trial was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.