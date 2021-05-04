Cave Junction man wanted for double murder arrested in Linn County

A Cave Junction man wanted in connection with a double murder in Josephine County was arrested in Linn County on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police.

Michael Moehring, 42, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree abuse of a corpse, and one count each of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and felon in possession of a firearm. All charges are felonies.

Police say Moehring was arrested without incident at an Interstate 5 rest area around 9 a.m. Monday by personnel from the Eugene Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Oregon State Police SWAT Team.

The charges stem from the March 24 discovery of the bodies of Daniel Hill, 24, and Paul Folk, 26, in a burning car in Selma.

Moehring is the second suspect arrested in the case. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harley Boitz, 26, in Cave Junction on April 1.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation with help from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the Josephine County District Attorney's Office and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.