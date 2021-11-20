Campsite fire in Corvallis temporarily closes park

A fire that swept through a tent and campsite in Corvallis temporarily closed down Avery Park Saturday morning.

According to Corvallis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Yencopal, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Yencopal said the call came in around 7:05 a.m. He recalled being able to see the smoke from the fire from Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Western Boulevard, a little under a mile away from the park.

He added that it was initially reported as a ground cover fire, but it ended up spreading to a tent. According to Yencopal, there were propane tanks on the campsite and the smaller tanks were going off while a bigger tank was venting.

“There was a life safety concern,” Yencopal said. “There’s camp next to camp next to camp.”

Two engines and one water tender responded. The fire crew cleaned up and left at around 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.