California man sentenced for attempted sexual abuse of young girl

A California man was sentenced to 11 months in prison for the attempted sexual abuse of a young girl with whom he had close contact while living in Benton County.

Matthew Lee Reich was facing 19 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree for touching the girl inappropriately between 2011 and 2013 in Benton County. According to prosecuting attorney Jay Hughes, the alleged abuse happened on multiple occasions, including while sharing a bed with the girl. Court documents further allege he’d abused her between the ages of 10 and 18 in both Benton and Lincoln counties.

He was arrested on March 5 of this year in Mariposa County, California, where he currently resides.

The 40-year-old appeared before Benton County Circuit Court Judge Joan Demarest via Webex on Thursday afternoon for a plea and sentencing hearing, pleading guilty as part of a deal to two counts of attempted sexual abuse.

Demarest sentenced him to 11 months in prison with credit for time served, plus three years of supervised, zero-tolerance probation. He will also register as a sex offender, be prohibited from unsupervised contact with children, have to undergo psychosexual evaluations and pay restitution for the victim’s medical and counseling costs.