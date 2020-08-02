Bystanders save boy from drowning at McKercher Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 10-year-old boy got his leg stuck in rapids in the Calapooia River at McKercher Park on Saturday afternoon, but he was saved from drowning by at least 10 bystanders who held him above the water, according to a news release from the Sweet Home Fire District.

Sweet Home Fire District was dispatched to the incident at the Crawfordsville-area park at 4:21 p.m., and responded from the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the Foster Dam.

Residents at McKercher Park were aided by multiple units from the Oregon Department of Forestry, deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsville Fire District personnel.

These agencies had personnel on scene until the boy was finally extricated from the water at 5:23 p.m.

“This was a complicated and challenging rescue which would not have been possible were it not for the quick thinking and selfless acts of many civilians who were in the right place at the right time and so willing to render aid,” states the news release from the Sweet Home Fire District.