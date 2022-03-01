Burn season begins in Linn County

Burn season has officially started in Linn County and is set to run to June 15, according to a news release from Albany Fire Department. However, burn season is subject to change depending on current fire conditions.

The Linn County Fire Defense Board will monitor and administer any changes to burn season. The board asks that Linn County residents follow Oregon Department of Environmental Quality open and agricultural burning guidelines. Anyone with questions can contact the Linn County Burn Line at 541-451-1904.

According to the news release, unless there is an immediate threat to life or property, burn complaints will be reported to DEQ at 1-888-997-7888, not the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, the Lebanon Fire District responded to 144 burn complaint calls, according to the news release. Of these, 93 were unauthorized burns. AFD responded to 136 calls related to burn complaints.

Reporting non-emergency burn calls to DEQ instead of law enforcement will lessen the burden to emergency systems in the area, according to AFD.

For more information, go to the Linn County Fire Defense Board website at www.linncountyfiredefense.com.