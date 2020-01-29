BREAKING: Albany man sentenced to 17½ years in nail salon killing

An Albany man accused of killing his ex-wife's lover at the Corvallis Nail Spa in 2017 was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Benton County Circuit Court to 17½ years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Than Duy Kim, 51, was arrested in December 2017 for attacking Mitch Xuan Dong with knives and a baseball bat after catching Dong with his wife at the salon. Kim was initially arrested for charges including attempted murder, but the charges were amended to included murder when Dong died of his injuries later that month.

Kim originally faced 10 counts in the case, but in a plea deal reached by prosecutors with his attorney, Mike Flinn, all charges save the manslaughter and assault were dismissed in a one-hour-and-45-minute session presided over by Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams.

This is a breaking story about the plea deal and will be updated.