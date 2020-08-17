Benton County Sheriff's Office seeks five suspects in two burglaries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five suspects and two vehicles connected to two separate burglaries that happened on July 5 and 6 at the same location near Independence Highway.

The public is asked for its assistance to identify five suspects in two separate vehicles.

The first photos, on July 5, showed a gold, older-model Toyota Corolla, with two suspects. The driver was wearing a red ball cap and black T-shirt. The passenger appeared to be wearing a light-green hooded sweatshirt.

The following day, photos portrayed a dark-colored Honda Pilot, with three male occupants. The first male had a goatee, was wearing a Raiders ball cap, and had a tattoo of the outline of the state of Oregon on his lower leg. The next male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black and white Nike sneakers and a dark mask. The third male had an American flag bandanna around his neck, was wearing red sneakers and had a mustache.

"If you recognize yourself in these photos, this is a great opportunity to turn yourself in," stated Lt. Chris Duffitt. "Voluntary compliance, on your terms, is better than being arrested at work or possibly with your family at home."

If you can identify any of the suspects or have information to assist the investigator with this case, please email Deputy Jerry Williams at bentoncosheriff@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6858. Alternatively, you may remain anonymous by calling the BCSO tip line at 541-766-8477 to leave a message at any time.