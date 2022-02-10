Benton County plans extra deputy patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will work extra patrols Sunday, Feb. 13 during a “Super Bowl DUII Blitz.”

According to a news release from BCSO, agency deputies worked extra shifts during January and plan to continue these additional patrols on Super Bowl Sunday.

During the month of January while on regular and extra patrols, the agency had the following activity:

20 DUII arrests (alcohol, drug, and/or inhalant)

55 driving while suspended (arrests and citations)

92 speeding citations

10 safety belt and/or child seat citations

174 citations for other various violations

Deputies responded to 36 traffic crashes with seven involving injuries, and one fatality

Deputies responded to 678 calls for service in January

BCSO will continue to send deputies on extra patrols, funded by a 2022 grant.

“Deputies will be on the lookout for and arresting impaired drivers, stopping and issuing citations to speeding motorists, drivers using their cellphones, child safety seats and safety belt violations, and those driving without insurance or driving privileges,” the news release says.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, the agency is focusing on safety belt and car seat laws. On Feb. 13, the day of the Super Bowl, deputies will be looking specifically for drivers suspected of DUII.