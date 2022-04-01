 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Benton County Jail reopens for in-person visitation

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton County Jail
ANDY CRIPE, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

The Benton County Jail officially reopened for in-person visitation for adults in custody on Friday, April 1.

Visitations were suspended for two years as part of COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

““The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us, and that includes our (adults in custody) population,” Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a statement.

“While we have had success with our tablet virtual visit services, we look forward to returning to a sense of normalcy at the jail. As a result of the declining COVID-19 numbers, both in the jail and in the community, we have allowed visitors back into the Benton County Jail,” he said.

Visitors do not need to provide proof of vaccination or wear a face mask to enter the facility. The option to visit by phone is still available, according to BCSO. Both visitation methods count toward a jailed person's number of allowed visits per week.

People are also reading…

For more information regarding visitations, go to the Benton County Jail website.           

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Hundreds of Russian troops are refusing to invade Ukraine, suing the government

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News