Benton County Jail reopens for in-person visitation

The Benton County Jail officially reopened for in-person visitation for adults in custody on Friday, April 1.

Visitations were suspended for two years as part of COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

““The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us, and that includes our (adults in custody) population,” Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a statement.

“While we have had success with our tablet virtual visit services, we look forward to returning to a sense of normalcy at the jail. As a result of the declining COVID-19 numbers, both in the jail and in the community, we have allowed visitors back into the Benton County Jail,” he said.

Visitors do not need to provide proof of vaccination or wear a face mask to enter the facility. The option to visit by phone is still available, according to BCSO. Both visitation methods count toward a jailed person's number of allowed visits per week.

For more information regarding visitations, go to the Benton County Jail website.