Benton County identifies burglary suspects, still looking for another

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified four out of five suspects involved with two July burglaries.

The burglaries happened one day apart at the same location, off Independence Highway in Albany. BCSO provided photos to the public on Monday showing five suspects using two cars — a gold, older-model Toyota Corolla and a dark-colored Honda Pilot.

The two suspects driving the Corolla and two of the three suspects driving the Pilot have since been identified. The one outstanding suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black and white Nike sneakers, and a dark mask.

BCSO asks anyone with information about this case to call or email Deputy Williams at 541-766-6858 or bentoncosheriff@co.benton.or.us. Anonymous tippers may call 541-766-8477 to leave a message.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.