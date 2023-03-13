A bar brawl that included a stabbing sent one person to the hospital in Lyons, Saturday March 11.

About 20 people were fighting in a parking lot outside Red Barn Tavern, and one had a knife, according to a press release from Linn County Sheriff's office.

The Linn County dispatch center received a 911 call at 1:38 a.m. Troopers from the Oregon State Police responded to assist deputies with the disturbance.

An argument broke out by the pool table inside the tavern which led to a “dogpile fight,” said a representative of Linn County Sheriff’s office.

The dispute later moved to the parking lot. A 27-year-old man from Lyons attempted to break up the fight and was stabbed, according to the 911 call.

The man was treated and released from Santiam Hospital in Stayton.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and has not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle Connelly of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-917-6675.