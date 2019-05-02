Bail was reduced on Thursday afternoon for a Lebanon woman accused of recklessly and negligently killing a motorcyclist in a vehicle crash last year.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish ruled that the security for Miranda Carnes, set at $50,000, was excessively high and therefore unconstitutional.
The judge did not elaborate on her decision.
Carnes’ bail was reset at $20,000 by Kittson-MaQatish, and the 20-year-old would only need to post 10 percent of that amount, or $2,000, to be released from the Linn County Jail. She remained in custody on Thursday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website.
Last week, Carnes was arraigned on an indictment on charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide regarding the death of Sarah Watson, 19, on May 14, 2018.
The Albany resident’s motorcycle collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Carnes at the intersection of Seven Mile Lane and Tangent Drive. Witnesses told LCSO detectives that Carnes didn’t come to a complete stop on Tangent Drive and continued east into the path of Watson.
During her arraignment hearing on April 25, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Carnes’ bail at $50,000, the minimum required by statute for a Measure 11 crime such as manslaughter.
Defense attorney Arnold Poole initially asked for Carnes’ conditional release from jail during Thursday’s hearing. He said during that Carnes had no prior offenses, or even traffic tickets. The Linn-Benton Community College student, who works as a caregiver and as a dog washer and has limited income, cooperated with police at every turn, he added.
The crash occurred as she was coming home from West Albany High School. “By her own admission, she had rolled through a stop sign. … She never saw the motorcycle and the motorcycle ran into her car,” Poole said.
The incident shook her up so much that she chose not to drive for six months, Poole said.
He added that his client’s actions weren’t intentional and added that Carnes has strong ties to the community, a factor in whether a defendant is considered a flight risk.
Prosecutor Douglas Prince disputed much of Poole’s account, including that Carnes “rolled through” the stop sign and that she cooperated with police.
Carnes initially denied culpability, but in her third interview, she admitted she didn’t come to a complete stop, Prince said. “Lying to police doesn’t constitute cooperating with the police,” he said.
He added that not being able to afford bail isn’t an indicator of whether security is unconstitutional, and argued that Carnes’ initial bail wasn’t excessive.
“She’s in the same situation as pretty much anybody charged with this. … She could post, or somebody would have to post for her, only $5,000,” Prince said.
Prince did acknowledge that the safety and protection of the community wasn’t a concern with this case.
Poole told Kittson-MaQatish that Carnes’ father said her family could afford to bail her out if security was reduced from $50,000 to $20,000.
After Kittson-MaQatish reduced the bail, Prince asked that Carnes be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle as a condition of release. Poole argued against such a condition, saying that Carnes worked in Albany but lived in Lebanon.
Kittson-MaQatish declined to make such an order.