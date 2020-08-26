Ava Carey search party on for Thursday, Corvallis community chips in to find missing teen

A close friend of Carey’s has designed all of the “Missing” posters, residents and officers have flown drones over the area, Corvallis Custom designed and put up a banner on its shop visible to Highway 99 and donated 40 yard signs, Elements Design has also donated yard signs and 2 Towns Ciderhouse has banners in the works to attach to delivery trucks.

“Basically, every single copy shop in Corvallis has donated some amount of posters at the very least,” Carey added. “It’s just an amazing example of everyone in the community coming together and showing unity.”

A “Wall of Hope” will also be set up for Ava at the baseball field near Cheldelin Middle School for those who want to pay tribute to her by leaving a ribbon or note.

Carey also extends her gratitude to local law enforcement for their continued efforts to find Ava. Along with the Corvallis School District, the Corvallis Police, the FBI and Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson have been involved in the search process. State Senator Sara Gelser has also spoken out about Ava’s disappearance and provided tips to aid the public’s search for her.

“There’s an amazing amount of different departments and agencies that have been brought in,” she said. “It’s very extensive.”