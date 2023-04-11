Authorities have charged a 24-year-old Albany woman for her part in a missing teen case that went viral on local social media.

Alyssa Thomas was arrested after police caught up to her in Portland with Tryston Wade, a 13-year-old Albany boy.

Wade was reported missing on Wednesday, April 5, possibly with Thomas, stirring considerable discussion on social media, with many commenters concerned about the age difference between the pair.

Charges

Portland police found the two in the Lloyd Center Mall food court, according to a news release. Thomas was taken into custody initially on an arrest warrant as well as for probable cause related to custodial interference.

Wade was taken into protective custody, according to a new release from the Albany Police Department.

A team of four Albany police detectives went to retrieve Thomas and Tryston Wade from Portland’s north precinct. Wade was reunited with his mother around 5 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Thomas was taken to the Linn County Jail and held on charges of second-degree custodial interference, second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy, the news release states.

The missing time

The pair hitchhiked to Portland from Albany and were sleeping outside, Brittany Wade said her son told her. The teenager’s phone appears to have been sold at a mall kiosk, his mother alleged, adding the boy apparently didn’t know people were looking for him or that he’d been in the news.

She alleged Thomas prevented her son from making contact with anybody on her own phone after taking his away.

According to Brittany Wade, Thomas reached out to a friend who intentionally avoided the topic on social media to give the impression of being a safe haven. Brittany Wade said that friend spoke with the woman and teen by phone and learned they were at Lloyd Center.

“While they were at the Lloyd Center, there were people commenting (on social media), ‘Hey, I think your son is here,'” she said.

Within 20 minutes of alerting police and mall security, Tryston Wade and Thomas were found together, Brittany Wade said.

“I want to thank the community and everybody for getting the word out,” Brittany Wade said. “I really think we wouldn’t have found him if it hadn't been for everybody sharing, people rallying and being on the lookout for him.”

The release added words of appreciation to community members for tips that led to finding the two, as well as assisting law enforcement agencies.

APD is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact APD detectives at 541-917-7686.

