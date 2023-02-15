An Albany veteran's memorial has fallen after what appears to be a hit-and-run incident with a vehicle.

For volunteers, the downed monument feels like an act of disrespect for a space that is supposed to honor veterans.

At Timber Linn Memorial Park, the slab of neatly laid red and gray bricks has been toppled and now features a long crack running down its center, splitting it into two.

Along the memorial, tire tracks mark the sidewalk and grass, and Albany police confirm that it was a motor vehicle that was responsible for the damage. It entered the memorial wall area via the sidewalk, then collided with the brick structure.

Mel Yeager arrived early Saturday morning, Feb. 11 to start prepping for the construction of yet more memorials at the park.

The site hosts community events on Memorial and Veterans days, said Yeager, vice president of the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association, which sponsors many of the events.

For nearly three years, the nonprofit has been working on the sidewalks, installing flags on the poles and constructing brick walls engraved with the names of both fallen and alive veterans.

Yeager described a feeling of shock when he first saw the cracked brick wall on its side.

Volunteer Randy Martinak put it simply: “When you spend hours honoring people who died in service and there’s no respect, it makes you a little angry."

The cost of rebuilding the damaged memorial would total more than $7,000, including materials and labor, Martinak said.

The memorial that was damaged was newly constructed, he said. Volunteers with the Veterans Memorial at Timber Linn Park plan to construct 10 such brick memorials. Four were completed. Now there are only three, he said.

It upsets Martinak to consider the amount of volunteer time that has gone into the project only to have it damaged.

“It's an insult to all those people,” he said.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. A tree was once taken from the property to be used as a Christmas tree, Martinak said. Another time, someone kicked in the glass of another site on the property. The ladder is still yet to be fixed, he said.

While the two can't say for sure what happened, Martinak believes that the act was either intentional or may have been done by someone under the influence, he said.

Having previously worked in law enforcement and at night, he knows the area sometimes draws people who may be under the influence or driving recklessly.

Yeager, on the other hand, believes it was an accident. He believes that someone who hadn’t been to the area backed into the memorial. It didn’t feel intentional because no other monument was damaged, he said.

Both men hope the person who damaged the memorial will come forward to help reconstruct the memorial through money or labor.

“I hope that whoever did it has respect and sees this isn’t for us. It’s for all veterans,” he said.

The investigation is continuing, according to Albany police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Allin at Kenny.Allin@cityofalbany.net, case number 23-00914.