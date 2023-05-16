An Albany tattoo artist is accused of sexually abusing at least two of his female clients while under the needle.

Albany police officers arrested Daniel Nunez-Rodriguez, 31, on Monday, May 1 after conducting a sexual abuse investigation into Nunez-Rodriguez that began in 2022, an agency news release said.

Nunez-Rodriguez is the owner of Majin Ink LLC. According to Secretary of State records, Nunez-Rodriguez first registered the business in October 2020.

An Albany Police Department news release alleges Nunez-Rodriguez subjected a 19-year-old female client to unwanted sexual contact.

Later on May 12, APD conducted a separate criminal investigation, leading to the second arrest of Nunez-Rodriguez, the news release said. A 24-year-old woman reported Nunez-Rodriguez subjected her to unwanted sexual contact on two separate occasions while she received tattoo services.

Nunez-Rodriguez was booked into the Linn County Jail and later released. Oregon's online court database shows Nunez-Rodriguez was initially charged in Linn County Circuit Court in April on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment alleged to have occurred in August 2022.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

On Monday, May 15, prosecutors charged Nunez-Rodriguez with two more counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two more counts of harassment alleged to have occurred in April.

Albany police believe there may be additional victims in the case and are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Nunez-Rodriguez to contact the APD detective unit at 541-917-7688.