Albany repeat offender charged with rape, sexual abuse

An Albany man repeatedly accused of sex crimes was arraigned on sexual misconduct charges Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Anthony Forman, 38, was indicted by a grand jury in September on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse. Benton County Circuit Judge Joan Demarest arraigned Forman on those charges Tuesday.

Forman has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Court documents say the alleged offenses happened across a more than two-week span in April 2017 and were committed against a female victim who was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.

Forman was previously convicted in Linn County of first-degree sexual abuse in 1999, second-degree rape in 2006 and third-degree sexual abuse in 2014.

His indictment alleges several aggravating factors, saying that Forman knew of the victim’s vulnerability and increased harm, that he had persistent involvement in similar unrelated offenses and that previous criminal justice sanctions have not deterred his behavior.

Forman was booked into the Benton County Jail on Tuesday and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

