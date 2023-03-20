The shooting by two Albany police officers which killed a suicidal man in February has been ruled justified following an investigation by Corvallis police and Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny.

In a letter addressed to Corvallis police Detective Peter Dunn, Marteeny said the involved officers — Eric Tress and Ken Fandrem — defended themselves properly against Albany resident Julius Hamilton, 34, during the Feb. 8 shooting. Marteeny reviewed the Corvallis PD investigation, which included reports, pictures, video and audio recordings and more.

“The evidence here is overwhelming that the officers acted within the bounds of the law,” Marteeny wrote.

Edited body camera footage from the incident can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3yTIG6Q. It does include the shooting, but the video is grainy and the camera is far away. Albany Police Department has age-restricted the video.

Before the shooting

Marteeny’s letter shed some light on the events leading up to the shooting.

Hamilton and his girlfriend were going through a breakup at the time, the letter said. Just before 9 a.m. Feb. 8, Hamilton sent suicidal text messages to his girlfriend, his mother and the mother of one of his children.

According to the letter, all three women attempted to make further contact with Hamilton. The girlfriend eventually learned that Hamilton was at Freeway Lakes Park. The girlfriend and mother joined Hamilton’s step-sister at the park where they found Hamilton sitting in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck.

The girlfriend spoke to Hamilton by phone and eventually his mother went to speak with him at the side of his truck. Hamilton had a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson brand semiautomatic pistol in his hand and was threatening to shoot himself, according to Marteeny.

There was an empty bottle of whiskey on the front passenger seat, and Hamilton was reportedly intoxicated.

The three women all tried to convince Hamilton to put the gun down. He allegedly appeared agitated.

Police arrive

The mother of one of Hamilton's children called police at around 9:36 a.m. At the time, she didn’t know where he was and requested a welfare check. At 9:48 a.m., Albany police Officer Lashuan Emile spoke to her and attempted to reach Hamilton. He then called the girlfriend, who explained where she was.

“Officer Emile could tell that the people around Julius were not disengaging with him and that Julius was escalating,” Marteeny wrote.

Emile requested that Linn County Sheriff’s deputies respond to the park. Emile and other APD officers also went to the scene.

At around 10:05 a.m., Deputy Darrin Breshears arrived and observed family trying to prevent Hamilton from driving away. The truck was running. His mother reportedly asked Breshears to go away, but he instead asked everyone to step away from the truck, which they did not do.

More police began to arrive on scene.

Hamilton was reportedly “animated” and pointing the gun at his head and waving it around as he spoke, according to police.

The girlfriend asked Hamilton to not point the gun at law enforcement, but he pushed her away and showed her that his firearm had a round in the chamber, according to Marteeny.

Later on, the girlfriend and family members told police Hamilton was an expert with guns having worked in firearm sales — even owning his own firearm business. He had worked with police in the past and allegedly knew that pointing a gun at law enforcement would potentially elicit a “deadly response," Marteeny wrote.

The shooting

Tress and Fandrem were assigned as long-cover officers and trained their rifles in the direction of Hamilton in case the situation escalated and put others in danger, according to Marteeny's letter.

An Albany Fire Department medical unit was stationed down the road. Both agencies present requested a trained crisis negotiator come to the scene. Officers tried to get family members to step away from Hamilton. His mother, however, stayed with her son.

At around 10:16 a.m., Emile used a P.A. system on a patrol car to ask the mother to step away from the truck. She took a few steps back and Hamilton stood on the cab’s running board holding the gun, according to Marteeny. At this point, the mother began backing away faster, according to the letter, then covered her ears and crouched.

Hamilton’s head and shoulders rose above the top of the truck as he held the pistol in his hand. Police yelled to “drop the gun,” but Hamilton turned, faced police and pointed the gun directly at officers.

Tress and Fandrem each fired one shot at Hamilton, striking him in the head and causing a fatal wound. He fell to the ground and dropped the gun.

Officers immediately began first aid. Medics arrived and pronounced Hamilton dead.

“It is clear to me that every person who responded to Julius’ distress — both family and law enforcement — were doing their very best to keep Julius alive and to make the scene safe,” Marteeny wrote.

He added that Hamilton chose to point the gun at other humans, which had “predictable consequences.”

A crisis negotiator was only one minute away from the scene when officers shot Hamilton.

Marteeny alluded to the situation being a suicide by cop.

“From the evidence gathered, I believe Julius was counting on his actions producing the outcome which ultimately occurred here,” he wrote.

The national suicide prevention lifeline is 988.