Albany police shooting at Bob’s Market ruled justified

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has deemed a Jan. 26 Albany police shooting as justified.

In a letter sent to Lebanon Police Department Chief Frank Stevenson, Marteeny explained that after reviewing interviews and videos related to the incident, he determined Albany police Detective Joe Clausen’s use of force was justified.

Lebanon police investigated the shooting with assistance from the Linn Benton Major Crimes Team.

The incident

At around 6:22 p.m. Jan. 26, members of the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team and other patrol officers tried to make contact and arrest two people on multiple warrants in the parking lot of Bob’s Family Market on Geary Street, according to an Albany Police Department news release.

The two suspects were identified as 31-year-old Kagen Ray Sandoval and 26-year-old Jaedyn Suzanna Peck.

According to Marteeny’s letter, Sandoval was seen entering the market and later returned to his Mazda RX-8 in the parking lot. Peck was seen waiting in the vehicle.

Sandoval allegedly attempted to use his car as a weapon and rammed into multiple vehicles, according to police.

LINE detectives and patrol officers with APD, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were on the scene.

Clausen fired one shot at Sandoval in the vehicle but did not hit him. According to Marteeny’s letter, the shot lodged into the steering wheel of the vehicle.

Sandoval was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released into police custody.

“It is clear from the circumstances here that Detective Clausen reasonably concluded that Mr. Sandoval was attempting to commit a felony involving the use of physical force against others,” Marteeny wrote. “Mr. Sandoval was using his car as a battering ram while numerous people were in close quarters around his car.”

After the shooting

Linn County Circuit Court documents allege Sandoval hit an Oregon State Police and a Linn County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Both are said to have incurred damages exceeding $500. He also reportedly damaged two other vehicles in the parking lot.

Sandoval was arraigned in court on one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of being a felon in possession of firearm.

Following the shooting, Clausen was placed on leave, per department policy and national best practices, according to APD.

Sandoval and Peck were lodged at Linn County Jail. After posting bail in February, Sandoval was released from custody. Albany police arrested him again about a week later on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of heroin.

The prosecution has asked the court to impose an enhanced sentence should Sandoval be found guilty of these crimes.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Sandoval has five open cases in Linn County. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 11.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

